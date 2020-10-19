Best Golf Rainwear 2020
We take a closer look at the best golf rainwear currently on the market
By Joel Tadman
Somewhere along the line, pulling on some golf rainwear didn’t become such a pain. Years ago it was like wrapping yourself in a bin bag. However, the best modern waterproofs don’t just keep you extremely dry, but they are designed to help you swing unhindered.
We wouldn’t quite say it’s ever a joy to reach for the golf rainwear, but today’s technology-packed suits are not just more effective than ever at keeping us dry and comfortable while also looking the part on the fairways.
We’ve picked out a selection of the best offerings that are well worth checking out and we also recommend checking out our posts on the best golf wind jackets, and best golf base layers to truly complete your outfit and leave you best prepared for the wind and rain.
FootJoy HydroKnit Pullover
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
An all-in-one pullover made from a three-layer bonded knit fabric that is both stretchable and highly breathable. It is 100 per cent waterproof and also features a Durable Water Repellent (DWR) finish on the surface of the fabric that beads water away as well as an elastic waistband, adjustable cuffs, an inside pocket for your phone or scorecard and a waterproof chest zipper.
- Read our full FootJoy HydroKnit Review
Ping Downton Jacket
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
Ping's Downton Jacket comes with SensorDry Technology that can help you deal with the most severe weather conditions Mother Nature creates. Not only that the stretchy fabric is lightweight and feels soft, comfortable and doesn't hamper the swing either. An all-round top performer.
Zero Restriction Golf Gore-Tex Traveler Jacket
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
This clever jacket not only provides the piece of mind that comes with the industry leading Gore-Tex membrane, but it is also three jackets in one thanks to the sleeves that zip off to a vest or a half sleeve depending on what feels and looks best to you.
It also boasts fully tapes seam, patented back pleats for restriction-free movement and adjustable Velcro cuffs for a tailored fit.
Galvin Green Apollo Jacket
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
As far as all-round top perfmring waterproofs go, the Apollo from Galvin Green is right up there. It is lightweight, looks great, soft and comfortable, stretchy and the fit can be tailored nicely with the drawstring at the waist and Velcro cuffs. The waterproofing and protection is also top-notch.
Galvin Green Apollo Jacket Review
- Read our full Galvin Green Apollo Jacket Review
Etonic Golf Waterproof Rainsuit
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
This entry-level rain suit is seam sealed for waterproof, windproof and breathable performance out on the course when the heavens open.
The inside scorecard pocket adds convenience while the mesh-lined material boosts comfort as well as a smooth, unrestricted feeling when you swing.
Puma Ultradry Jacket
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
A top choice from Puma, the Ultradry jacket has excellent waterproof and windproof protection as you would expect. What truly adds to the appeal though are the little details like the waist pockets and cuff adjustors which provide more usability and comfort. It is also a jacket that could be used anywhere.
Nike Hypershield Rapid Adapt Jacket
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
This jacket is basically two jackets in one because the traditional look can be transformed into a vest easily. The removable upper/arms are held in place with snap button closure points and whilst that sounds cumbersome, the HyperAdapt technology combines a vent along the back of the shoulders for extra mobility through your swing. The Hypershield technology is also present to block wind, rain and anything else Mother Nature wants to throw at you.
Under Armour Stormproof Rain Jacket
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
As expected with Under Armour, the level of research and development in this jacket is right up there. A stylish offering available in several colours it is one of the best performing waterproofs out there because of its Storm technology, which repels water nicely, the Hydropel zippers and the windproof construction. This is another jacket on this list that can be used on and off the golf course.
Sun Mountain Golf Monsoon Jacket
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
The Monsoon is constructed from a waterproof fabric that features mechanical stretch as well as a two-year waterproof guarantee.
It also boasts zipped hand warmer pockets for when the temperatures drop and it folds down compactly into its own pocket for easy storage when not in use.
Galvin Green Andy Pants
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
The best-selling trousers Galvin Green makes, the Andy trousers provide excellent water and wind protection because of the seam-sealed construction and water repellent fabric. And yet somehow they find a way to be breathable and comfortable too.
Callaway StormGuard Waterproof Jacket
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
Featuring a seam sealed and 3-layer membrane construction, this Callaway StormGuard jacket is noticeably breathable and comfortable. More on that, the Swing Tech technology introduced here seeks to ensure less resistance throughout the swing too which is an excellent feature.
FootJoy HLV2 Rain Jacket
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
FootJoy's HLV2 Rain Jacket builds on the performance and success of its predecessor and improves it with an all new fabric which is 15 per cent lighter, with 20% more stretch. Additionally it is 100% waterproof thanks to the DWR finish to bead water away.
Adidas Rain .Rdy Jacket
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
Built with adidas Rain .rdy fabrics and materials which have been specifically designed to deal with the wind and rain, this jacket looks great, performs well and one of its biggest appeals is its versatility. More so than any other jacket on this list, this model would look well at home in any situation you find yourself in both on and off the golf course.
Inesis Mens Waterproof Rain Jacket
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
Once again Inesis has hit it out of the park when it comes to a golf product that offers incredible value. Constructed with a laminated 3-layer waterproof stretch fabric, this will help you deal with most types of weather as will the sealed seams and zips. In short if you want solid performance without breaking the bank, this is definitely a model to consider.
FootJoy HydroKnit Pant
Specifications
Reasons to buy
A new design for this season, FootJoy has introduced these HydroKnit trousers which are versatile and designed to help you play in the worst weather. The tapered fit looks great and feels comfortable whilst the waterproof protection, which takes the form of the Xtreme durable water repellent finish, looks after itself as you play. Before you know it you will have finished your round dry as a bone because of these trousers.
Sunice Chad Zephal Z-Tech Jacket
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
The woven shell features a RepelTX finish to improve breathability and water repellency, allowing water to bead and roll right off the fabric surface. A stretch tricot liner adds an extra layer of weather protection and comfort while adjustable cuffs let you personalize the fit.
There's even a ball cleaner inside the pocket and the jacket is guaranteed to be waterproof for three years, so there's value for money in the investment.
Ping SensorDry 2.5 Jacket
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
This lightweight, windproof jacket is fully seam-sealed throughout, the suit offers advanced levels of waterproof protection and breathability. It also includes a two-way centre front zip, two front zipped pockets, an inner security pocket and adjustable hem and cuffs.
